These Asian Friends Say They Were Turned Away From A Restaurant – But Booked A Table Over The Phone

Around midday on Sunday, two friends say they were turned away from Côte Brasserie in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, because of their ethnicity.

Fatima Rajina, a 30-year-old academic who works at SOAS, University of London, told BuzzFeed News that she and a friend went to grab some brunch at the popular chain restaurant, which serves French-inspired food.

Rajina said the pair were told there were no tables available, but added that she could see at least four available.

After leaving the restaurant feeling suspicious and upset, Rajina's male friend decided to call up and make a booking over the phone, using a posh English accent. Rajina said they were told that a table would be free in the next 10 minutes.

"We were in utter shock. My friend is British Pakistani and I am British Bengali. This is his first time experiencing something like this but for me, it wasn't the first time," Rajina told BuzzFeed News. "It still stings and hurts when it happens."

She said in the past restaurants have actively ignored her when she's been with black or Asian friends, but she has never experienced that when she's been with her white friends.

Rajina said the experience left her feeling that she had faced an invisible "no blacks, no Irish, no dogs" sign.

"No one will call me a Paki to my face, but this case is so unbelievably subtle and insidious. It's almost like you can't point at it, because people will think you're paranoid – that it's in your head."

Rajina said there is no doubt in her mind that "we were rejected definitely on ethnicity... it's because we are both Asian." The restaurant strongly denied the allegations.

"A white guy came up to us and said, 'Sorry, it's reservations only.' That's all he said but we saw that there were tables free, but we didn't say anything," she said. "I saw about four tables free available just from my eye line."



Rajina's friend, Nasar Rehman, told BuzzFeed News he noticed a waiter looked them both up and down with a "distasteful look".

He said: "You know that uncomfortable look you get, when someone is thinking 'What are you doing here?' – and it's not like I was dressed in a tracksuit or a balaclava, but that's the way I was looked at.

"With my job I travel all over Europe and Asia – I don't get treated like that. Côte Brasserie in Welwyn Garden City shouldn't be any different."

Rehman added that he noticed that everyone in the restaurant was white. "I never really thought of racism being an issue. It's 2018," he said.