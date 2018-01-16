This Woman Created A Movement To Encourage Women To Love Their Chubby Cheeks

I know a few women in their 20s who dislike their full/chubby cheeks and wish their face was more chiselled. If you… https://t.co/h9A8K6RwvE

You don't want to look gaunt as an older woman. Love your chubby cheeks ladies! You're blessed. 🤗

A few well known chubby cheekers who look great for their age! I wanna see more fabulous fuller-faced ladies in th… https://t.co/f2SjX09spM

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Toni said she started #ChubbyCheekGang after a conversation with her sister.

"My sister and I got into a conversation about chubby cheeks as they run in our family. She wished she had a slimmer face and I told her that having full cheeks was a blessing, despite what she thought," she said.

Toni added: "It made me think that there must be a few young women out there who share similar thoughts, so I wanted to let them know a full face has its benefits.

"My face was fuller when I was younger but it started to slim down around the age of 26, and that's how I knew of the chubby cheek benefits. When I had a much fuller face, I used to google what I could do to make my face slimmer, but a lot of the web literature I found suggested that cheek fat was actually a good thing."