This Woman Was Gifted A Karaoke Mic And Did The Absolute Most

'Yo I swear she sounded like Beyoncé in the beginning when she said 'Ladies how y'all feel'."

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet 19-year-old Desiray "Desire" Baptiste from Miami, Florida, who works as a customer service representative and who is an aspiring singer. Here she is with her very supportive boyfriend, Alex.

Desire Baptiste and boyfriend, Alex pictured
Supplied: Desire Baptiste

Desire Baptiste and boyfriend, Alex pictured

Baptiste's boyfriend recently surprised her with a bunch of presents, one of which was a microphone. She told BuzzFeed News: "He was being sweet," adding: "He is always encouraging me to pursue my goals and aspirations, which are to become a singer."

twitter.com

But Alex probably didn't expect his girlfriend to produce a seriously funny viral video with her new microphone.

Sooooo my boyfriend bought me a microphone... it's safe to say that was a big mistake 😭😭
🇭🇹 @untamed_desire

Sooooo my boyfriend bought me a microphone... it's safe to say that was a big mistake 😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

Baptiste goes from opening a world tour to a wrestling commentator. It's just pure gold.

Twitter: @untamed_desire

Baptiste, who has been singing her whole life, and who also recites poetry, said: "Alex thought the video was funny. He was surprised that it blew up the way that it did. He's very supportive and is excited that I'm finally getting the attention for me just being me."

Baptiste really didn't expect her video to gain over 32,000 retweets and 20,000 likes: "I've always wanted a viral tweet, but this was so unexpected."

Twitter: @tellytel1]

So many people enjoyed her video:

Twitter: @georgiaharbert_
Twitter: @untamed_desire

And paid her the highest compliments:

Twitter: @SamanthaKinslow
Twitter: @dearchelseaa
Twitter: @Gpugaa

She says you can find the karaoke microphone at Walmart.

Twitter: @nuniebabie

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

