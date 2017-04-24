This Woman Was Gifted A Karaoke Mic And Did The Absolute Most

Meet 19-year-old Desiray "Desire" Baptiste from Miami, Florida, who works as a customer service representative and who is an aspiring singer. Here she is with her very supportive boyfriend, Alex.

Baptiste's boyfriend recently surprised her with a bunch of presents, one of which was a microphone. She told BuzzFeed News: "He was being sweet," adding: "He is always encouraging me to pursue my goals and aspirations, which are to become a singer."

Baptiste, who has been singing her whole life, and who also recites poetry, said: "Alex thought the video was funny. He was surprised that it blew up the way that it did. He's very supportive and is excited that I'm finally getting the attention for me just being me."