People Are Really Moved By This Man Who's Raising Money For His Mother To Go To University

This is 23-year-old Rui Da Silva from London. He works as a youth worker and music producer. His mother, Elnete Da Silva, worked extremely hard for Rui and his sibling to have a good upbringing in the UK and now Rui wants to do the same for his mum.

Elnete currently works as a dinner lady in London. Silva told BuzzFeed News: "My mum has been cooking for most of her life and she’s always wanted to study. Coming from West Africa, formal education is of a certain importance. But since coming to England, as a single mother, the opportunity to study has been out of reach."

Silva said his mother was studying a dental nursing course when they first moved to the UK but Silva's father died when he was five, and his younger sister was one. "She had to leave her studies behind," he said.

He said that in 2013, his mother survived a battle with breast cancer. "Post her battle, she found serenity with cooking. So while some had comfort food, my mum had comfort cooking."

This summer, Elnete has been given an unconditional offer from the University of West London to study professional cookery. Silva told BuzzFeed News: "When she got it, she was over the moon and immediately focused. She started talking about buying pens." But he said she had to gain a level 2 NVQ before she could study as an undergraduate, and was distraught to learn that she was not eligible for financial support.

Silva said that he really wanted his mother to go to university despite this obstacle. "I spent weeks searching for funds, grants, loans,, but came to realise that gofundme is the best choice," he said.

