This Absolute Legend Handed Prince Harry His Business Card And Offered To DJ At His Wedding

Jevanni Letford told BuzzFeed News he said he would play Luther Vandross and Beyoncé's "The Closer I Get To You" as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first dance.

They must be doing a good job, because during the visit someone took the opportunity to hand Prince Harry his business card to DJ at his wedding. It was pretty amazing. The video has over 180,000 views on Twitter. Just slipped Prince Harry the old business card in a bid to secure that #weddingdj gig @KensingtonRoyal… https://t.co/fctO4BYDmu

He told BuzzFeed News: "It was great meeting the couple of the moment, albeit brief, it was clear that they really appreciated the work that we are doing at Reprezent Radio. They were really engaging."

He added: "I wasn't nervous at all, but was surprised when he took it and put it in his pocket! Meghan seemed to appreciate the gesture as well."

When asked what song he'd play for the couple's first dance he said: "As the first dance is special, I would obviously let them tell me what they want to have."

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.