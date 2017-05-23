Sections

There's Been An Incredible Response To A Crowdfund For The Families Of Manchester Attack Victims

Manchester Evening News set up a crowdfunding campaign for the families of those killed or injured in the terror attack. They say fashion retailer Boohoo made the biggest donation with £100,000.

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Manchester Evening News have set up a crowdfunding page to raise money for the families of victims of the Manchester attack.

justgiving.com

So far they have raised more than £400,000 from over 13,530 people.

Many people shared the crowdfund link all over social media.

For anyone able to contribute, here is one way to provide support to the families and victims of #Manchester 🇬🇧 https://t.co/O7OjaLpw8D
Bryce Dallas Howard @BryceDHoward

For anyone able to contribute, here is one way to provide support to the families and victims of #Manchester 🇬🇧 https://t.co/O7OjaLpw8D

Reply Retweet Favorite

Including celebrities such as British rapper Kano.

If this is all we can do we must do it - https://t.co/2fJUIcig4h
Kano @TheRealKano

If this is all we can do we must do it - https://t.co/2fJUIcig4h

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Facebook one man shared the crowdfund link while singing a song dedicated to the victims.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Manchester Evening News said that fashion retailer Boohoo made the biggest donation of £100,000.

They didn't want a big fuss but @boohoo made a £100,000 donation to #Manchester! Thank you https://t.co/4IGf25Qa7R
Manchester News MEN @MENnewsdesk

They didn't want a big fuss but @boohoo made a £100,000 donation to #Manchester! Thank you https://t.co/4IGf25Qa7R

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many left heartfelt messages on the page. "Sleep tight little ones," one said. The youngest victim of the attack was eight years old.

justgiving.com
justgiving.com

You can donate here.

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

