There's Been An Incredible Response To A Crowdfund For The Families Of Manchester Attack Victims

Manchester Evening News have set up a crowdfunding page to raise money for the families of victims of the Manchester attack.
So far they have raised more than £400,000 from over 13,530 people.
Many people shared the crowdfund link all over social media.
Including celebrities such as British rapper Kano.
On Facebook one man shared the crowdfund link while singing a song dedicated to the victims.
Manchester Evening News said that fashion retailer Boohoo made the biggest donation of £100,000.
Many left heartfelt messages on the page. "Sleep tight little ones," one said. The youngest victim of the attack was eight years old.
You can donate here.
