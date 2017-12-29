The Godfather Of Grime Has Been Honoured By The Queen

Richard Cowie, better known as Wiley, has been honoured by the Queen with an MBE in the New Year's Honours list. The musician will be the first grime artist to receive the accolade – a fitting tribute to a man affectionately known as the "godfather of grime".

Wiley told BuzzFeed News in a statement: "I’m honoured to be receiving an MBE. It feels like the school grade I wanted and didn’t get but now I’m finally there.

"I would like to thank my mother and father plus all family members and friends for being there for me when I needed them."

Earlier this year, fellow grime artist and close collaborator Skepta claimed in one of his songs that he'd rejected the offer of an MBE. The award is given to those who have made an "outstanding achievement or service to the community" that has "had a long-term, significant impact and stand[s] out as an example to others", Cabinet Office guidance says.