Everyone And Their Nan Is Obsessed With Anthony Joshua

This is Anthony Joshua, the new UK heavyweight boxing champion. He has won 19 matches and lost none. So yes, he is very good at his sport and, oh yeah, he's also very handsome.
Everytime AJ steps in the ring and emerges victorious, it sparks a sexual awakening among people worldwide.
People who don't care much for boxing are suddenly interested.
Basically everyone thinks he is really hot.
During his title fight against Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday, people were fearful Joshua's perfectly made face would be bruised with punches.
This is pretty much how everyone felt about their S.O. after watching that match.
And the feeling was entirely mutual.
Literally everyone is obsessed with AJ.
And when he says he is a Nigerian man by blood and speaks Yoruba, it drove people wild... in a good way.
Maybe he knows what he is doing. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
👀
Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.
