Everyone And Their Nan Is Obsessed With Anthony Joshua

Anthony Bae Joshua.

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Anthony Joshua, the new UK heavyweight boxing champion. He has won 19 matches and lost none. So yes, he is very good at his sport and, oh yeah, he's also very handsome.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @anthony_joshua

Everytime AJ steps in the ring and emerges victorious, it sparks a sexual awakening among people worldwide.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

People who don't care much for boxing are suddenly interested.

I don't know anything about boxing, but here's a picture of Anthony Joshua because lordt.
marcus @marcusjdl

I don't know anything about boxing, but here's a picture of Anthony Joshua because lordt.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Ikz___

Basically everyone thinks he is really hot.

AJ is a ‼️MEAL‼️stop calling him a snack
Jas🕊 @almondzx

AJ is a ‼️MEAL‼️stop calling him a snack

Reply Retweet Favorite
what a great day to take a seat
‏نسيم @nasferydonnia

what a great day to take a seat

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @fattyturner

During his title fight against Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday, people were fearful Joshua's perfectly made face would be bruised with punches.

Girls watching AJ get hit
olu @CallMeOlumide

Girls watching AJ get hit

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is pretty much how everyone felt about their S.O. after watching that match.

when you look at AJ and then you look at your man
- @imvvnn

when you look at AJ and then you look at your man

Reply Retweet Favorite

And the feeling was entirely mutual.

Twitter: @erando91

Literally everyone is obsessed with AJ.

Twitter: @13Bowa
Twitter: @z4chary_

And when he says he is a Nigerian man by blood and speaks Yoruba, it drove people wild... in a good way.

Those saying Anthony Joshua isn't a Nigerian need to watch this.
Isima @IsimaOdeh

Those saying Anthony Joshua isn't a Nigerian need to watch this.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @CamilleMMB
Twitter: @Kay_DaSilva

Maybe he knows what he is doing. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Unlock wisdom. Unleash the warrior. 24k customs 👊🏾 @beatsbydreUK #BEHEARD
Anthony Joshua @anthonyfjoshua

Unlock wisdom. Unleash the warrior. 24k customs 👊🏾 @beatsbydreUK #BEHEARD

Reply Retweet Favorite

👀

Twitter: @Dominiquetrilli

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

