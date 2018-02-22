Stormzy Called Out Theresa May And The Daily Mail At The Brits And Here's Why It's Significant

Share On copy Share On copy

By now you'll know that Stormzy won his first two Brit awards ever at a ceremony in London last night. He walked away with British Male Solo Artist and British Album of the Year for his debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer , which was released in February last year.

Shortly after receiving his award for British Album of the Year, the 24-year-old closed the show with a performance of two of his biggest hits, "Blinded by Your Grace" and "Big for Your Boots". In between those two songs, however, he also made a political statement with a powerful freestyle.

.@Stormzy1 won two #Brits awards tonight. Here is his absolutely chilling performance. So fucking moving.

In it, he directly addressed the UK prime minister: "Yo, Theresa May, where is that money for Grenfell? Oh, you thought we forgot about Grenfell?"

In the aftermath of the Grenfell tragedy, May was heavily criticised over her response to the fire, which claimed 71 lives.

Asked about Stormzy comments on Grenfell, No 10 says PM is "absolutely committed" to support for survivors & set up… https://t.co/dNQooy696Q

In response, a spokesperson for No. 10 said the PM was "absolutely committed" to supporting survivors.

Then Stomzy called out the Daily Mail. The star has repeatedly criticised the tabloid for writing negative stories and using his name to help sell the headline. Here are some of the stories he has taken issue with:

Everyone at the Daily Mail can suck their mum's as well from the CEO to the receptionist

View this photo on Instagram

But as well as calling people out, Stormzy used the rap to give a shout out to the actor Daniel Kaluuya, who won BAFTA's Rising Star Award on Sunday: "I see my people on the telly, I feel alive. Jourdan Dunn up on billboards I feel the pride. And Daniel Kaluuya won a BAFTA I could've cried."

Daniel Kaluuya just won a BAFTA what a flipping time to be alive. That’s emotional 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

Jourdan dunn up on the billboards I feel the pride, Daniel kaluuya won a bafta I coulda cried... I got two sisters,… https://t.co/5qX3lUpjjl

And then he gave special thanks to his sisters and his mum for their positive influence on his life.

When Stormzy said Black Girl Magic on British mainstream primetime TV:

3 Brit Awards apart. The amount of history created from J Spades calling Stormzy a back up dancer 😂😂 #BRITs2018

Stormzy hit back at the insult in his popular freestyle "Shut Up": "Couple man called me a backup dancer. Onstage at the Brits, I'm a backup dancer. If that makes me a backup dancer, the man in your vids [is a] backup dancer."

And last year, Stormzy performed at the Brits – but alongside his friend Ed Sheeran. He missed out on British Breakthrough Act in 2017, which was won by Rag'n'Bone Man.

STORMZY WINS ALBUM OF THE YEAR AT THE #BRITS

This year, however, he stole the show, gave everybody something to talk about, and took home two awards.

Read part of Stormzy's freestyle here:

Yo, Theresa May, where's that money for Grenfell?

What, you thought that we forgot about Grenfell?

You're criminals! And you got the cheek to call us savages

You should do some jail time, you should pay some damages

You should burn your house down and see if you can manage this

MPs sniff coke, we just smoke some cannabis

So don't get me for this, so be woke

This year I am dishing out Ls for free smoke

You tell us that we're thugs, I try to bust a myth

But someone tell the Daily Mail that they can suck my...