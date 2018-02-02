 back to top
Rihanna Just Tweeted The British Government To Ask For Some Education Money And People Love It

Rihanna4PM.

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
Singer, makeup mogul, and general badass Rihanna joined the Global Partnership for Education as its first-ever ambassador in September 2016.

Global Ambassador for Education @rihanna working with students in Malawi to further the #CLF mission.
Clara Lionel Fdn @ClaraLionelFdn

Global Ambassador for Education @rihanna working with students in Malawi to further the #CLF mission.

She takes the role pretty seriously and for a while now she has regularly called on world leaders to ask them what their plans are to help fund education in the parts of the world that need it most.

🇨🇦 @JustinTrudeau I know you had our backs during the #GlobalCitizen Festival, will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation?
Rihanna @rihanna

🇨🇦 @JustinTrudeau I know you had our backs during the #GlobalCitizen Festival, will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation?

She's called on leaders from Australia...

hi @JulieBishopMP &amp; @TurnbullMalcolm will you step up w/ a 🇦🇺 $200M pledge to #FundEducation at the @GPforEducation… https://t.co/DjMqpl0FUO
Rihanna @rihanna

hi @JulieBishopMP &amp; @TurnbullMalcolm will you step up w/ a 🇦🇺 $200M pledge to #FundEducation at the @GPforEducation… https://t.co/DjMqpl0FUO

...Germany...

Germany, I'm checking in to see where we are on the commitment to #FundEducation w/ @GPforEducation? @regsprecher, I'm depending on you!😊 🇩🇪
Rihanna @rihanna

Germany, I'm checking in to see where we are on the commitment to #FundEducation w/ @GPforEducation? @regsprecher, I'm depending on you!😊 🇩🇪

...and now the UK. In a tweet, Rihanna asked prime minister Theresa May and development secretary Penny Mordaunt if the Department for International Development would donate £380 million to help prioritise education for girls.

🇬🇧 Hello @theresa_may and @PennyMordaunt, please continue to prioritize girls’ education and be a top funder of… https://t.co/kiVQFpkj1B
Rihanna @rihanna

🇬🇧 Hello @theresa_may and @PennyMordaunt, please continue to prioritize girls’ education and be a top funder of… https://t.co/kiVQFpkj1B

People are seriously loving Rihanna's foray into British politics:

Twitter: @DinnersReady_

Some people were a bit cheeky:

Twitter: @FRShay_
Twitter: @WaladShami

👀

Twitter: @DanielJFalconer

Rihanna4PM.

Twitter: @lillwinton

Unsurprisingly, the Department for International Development will not be donating the sum Rihanna asked for – even if she is Rihanna. However, Mordaunt will announce the UK is increasing its contribution to the Global Partnership for Education from £50 million a year to £75 million.

In a statement, Mordaunt said: “All children deserve a decent education to make the most of their talents and to help lift themselves and their countries out of poverty – building a more prosperous and more stable future for us all.”

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

