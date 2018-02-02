Rihanna Just Tweeted The British Government To Ask For Some Education Money And People Love It

🇨🇦 @JustinTrudeau I know you had our backs during the #GlobalCitizen Festival, will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation?

She takes the role pretty seriously and for a while now she has regularly called on world leaders to ask them what their plans are to help fund education in the parts of the world that need it most.

hi @JulieBishopMP & @TurnbullMalcolm will you step up w/ a 🇦🇺 $200M pledge to #FundEducation at the @GPforEducation… https://t.co/DjMqpl0FUO

Germany, I'm checking in to see where we are on the commitment to #FundEducation w/ @GPforEducation? @regsprecher, I'm depending on you!😊 🇩🇪

...and now the UK. In a tweet, Rihanna asked prime minister Theresa May and development secretary Penny Mordaunt if the Department for International Development would donate £380 million to help prioritise education for girls.

Unsurprisingly, the Department for International Development will not be donating the sum Rihanna asked for – even if she is Rihanna. However, Mordaunt will announce the UK is increasing its contribution to the Global Partnership for Education from £50 million a year to £75 million.

In a statement, Mordaunt said: “All children deserve a decent education to make the most of their talents and to help lift themselves and their countries out of poverty – building a more prosperous and more stable future for us all.”