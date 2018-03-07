People Are Seriously Loving This Video Of A Very Cute Rabbit Trying To Jump Into A Bath

This is 23-year-old Erica Lillard, she works as a nanny and lives in Athens, Georgia. Here she is with her pet rabbit Tokki.

Lillard has only had Tokki for a week and a half but told BuzzFeed News that "He’s the nicest little guy and always wants to run around."

She said: "His name is Oskar but I call him Tokki. Because he’s so small the vet can’t actually confirm that he’s a male."

I’m just trying to take a bath and my rabbit keeps trying to jump in the tub

Last Sunday, Lillard was having a bath and Tokki decided to join in but she quickly caught him. She shared the video on Twitter, where it gained over 156,000 likes and over 2 million views.

Lillard said: "I just posted the video because I thought it was funny that he kept trying even though bunnies shouldn’t take baths like that and it’s wild that it’s blown up so much."

She added: "I think it’s so cool that so many people have seen him."