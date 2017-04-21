People Are Criticising Urban Outfitters For Its One Year Unpaid Placement

Yinka, who declined to give her last name for the article told BuzzFeed News that she has done unpaid work in the past but thought that this particular advert was “unfair”.

“I think it’s [unpaid placements] very common especially in fashion, but I think it’s extremely cheeky for such a huge company with so many resources to expect free labor for a whole entire year and only cover the cost of travel for only a tiny bit of London.”

She said the placement wasn’t feasible for everyone: “It instantly rules out those from a low social economic background even if they have the educational attainment necessary for the role… because they can’t afford to actually do the job. It would actually cost them. It’ll only be useful for those with enough income or savings to work for free for a whole year”.