People Are Coming Up With Fantastic Theories As To Who DJ Khaled Will Bring To A Festival

The line-up for a London festival says "DJ Khaled and friends" and people are trying to suss out who "friends" are.

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A popular London festival, Wireless, announced its line up yesterday afternoon. Headliners include J. Cole, Stormzy, and Dj Khaled and Friends.

🚨 Wireless 2018 🚨 https://t.co/EQiP4PVlpN
Wireless Festival @WirelessFest

🚨 Wireless 2018 🚨 https://t.co/EQiP4PVlpN

"DJ Khaled and Friends" left many confused AF because...

Wireless
...As many have pointed out, DJ Khaled has A LOT of friends.

Lol do you know who Dj Khaled’s friends are ? Wireless Sunday will see me
EAZY @Eaazyy_

Lol do you know who Dj Khaled’s friends are ? Wireless Sunday will see me

DJ KHALED HAS TOO MANY FRIENDS YOU’LL EITHER BE REALLY IMPRESSED OR DISAPPOINTED
STEPHEN @ITSYOURBOYTADI

DJ KHALED HAS TOO MANY FRIENDS YOU’LL EITHER BE REALLY IMPRESSED OR DISAPPOINTED

DJ Khaled has made songs which feature his friends such as Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Nas, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce... and SO MANY more.

DJ Khaled’s friends:
Problemina 🙇🏾‍♀️ @MinaLioness

DJ Khaled’s friends:

Now people are racking their brain trying to figure out what "friends" DJ Khaled will bring on stage.

All I’ve been thinking about at work today is “DJ Khaled and friends” 🤧🤧
Mariana @marixnateixeira

All I’ve been thinking about at work today is “DJ Khaled and friends” 🤧🤧

Some people have come up with ingenious theories as to who he may bring out:

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia / Via FX

👀

"DJ Khaled and friends" That could mean anybody from Drake to even me, I need clarity please
Tyrant @ProfKumi

"DJ Khaled and friends" That could mean anybody from Drake to even me, I need clarity please

👌

Dj Khaled and Friends. Friends Friend Frien Frie Fri Fr F R Ri Rih.. Rihanna, Drake, t-pain, Snoop Dogg, lil Wayne… https://t.co/GmQeowJsF5
Steph @_sailorsteph

Dj Khaled and Friends. Friends Friend Frien Frie Fri Fr F R Ri Rih.. Rihanna, Drake, t-pain, Snoop Dogg, lil Wayne… https://t.co/GmQeowJsF5

A+

DJ Khaled &amp; Drake made a song ‘No new friends’ this means ‘DJ khaled and friends’ at wireless = he’s bringing out drake
NBA AB @adzbanks1

DJ Khaled &amp; Drake made a song ‘No new friends’ this means ‘DJ khaled and friends’ at wireless = he’s bringing out drake

Welp.

You go Wireless Sunday to see DJ Khaled and friends.. you’re there excited guessing who it’s going to be.. Rihanna?… https://t.co/w6835VK8i9
Hassan @LIVA_GOTTA

You go Wireless Sunday to see DJ Khaled and friends.. you’re there excited guessing who it’s going to be.. Rihanna?… https://t.co/w6835VK8i9

It could be the cast from the American sitcom Friends.

Can't wait for DJ Khaled and friends! #wireless2018 @WirelessFest
den @tenftdeep

Can't wait for DJ Khaled and friends! #wireless2018 @WirelessFest

Or the most anticipated act, DJ Khaled's one-year-old son, Asahd, who is the executive producer of his latest album.

DJ Khaled with friends uno, we'll be thinking Beyoncé, Rihanna, Bryson etc then he just comes out carrying Asahd we… https://t.co/q4IpmmXrDj
(Mar)Tina 🇸🇱 🍗 🌞 @TinaDeLaGhetto

DJ Khaled with friends uno, we'll be thinking Beyoncé, Rihanna, Bryson etc then he just comes out carrying Asahd we… https://t.co/q4IpmmXrDj

getting gassed about dj khaled bringing his friends, watch him bring our asahd like this
Aliya @_baaali12

getting gassed about dj khaled bringing his friends, watch him bring our asahd like this

Asahd 👑.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

