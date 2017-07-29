Here's One Of The First Women Of Colour YouTubers To Get A Book Deal In The UK

In a YouTube video about her new book, "No Filter" , Victory said: "I was very wary of becoming the vlogger clique of releasing a book, and I was very adamant that I wanted it to be book that's very true and rare, and strip back about my life."

This news is significant because publishing in the UK is not diverse . But now publishers have been tapping into the YouTube sphere , because of their personal followings.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News regarding this, Victory said: "It feels blooming amazing." But she admitted: "It's also quite sad that there are not other women of colour getting this opportunity."

She added: "Representation matters for everyone from all backgrounds and cultures. At this moment, I am proud to be someone who is recognised for this."

She hopes that more diverse British influencers get this opportunity. She said: "There are so many wonderful writers and influencers out there from all sorts of backgrounds. There is no reason why these individuals can’t also tell their stories."

Her book will take in themes of mental health, domestic violence, and body image. When asked why the book was written, Victory said: "It's a book I wish I had when I was younger or just struggling. It's a book to give hope to people who want to give up. I hope every woman can relate to at least one chapter in the book and I feel like it's universal to so many people, not just women like me. Everyone has a story tell and I'm lucky enough to be able to tell mine."