This One-Year-Old Cleaned Up After He Made A Mess And It's The Cutest Thing

My teen brothers would never.

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 21-year-old Tess Schwartz: She's a stay at home mum to one-year-old Jasper. They live in Indiana, U.S.

instagram.com

Schwartz told BuzzFeed News that little Jasper is "such a sweet kid. He always tries to clean up after himself and he loves to help me vacuum and sweep with his toy vacuum".

Tess Schwartz

On Wednesday Schwartz saw that Jasper made a mess while he was eating crackers. "I was going to go over and help him clean them up and then he just went over to the closet where I keep the swiffer and started trying to clean it up himself." 😭

Tess Schwartz

She said that Jasper got out the "wrong type of cleaner but he's got the right idea." She also said that she hopes he continues to clean even when he is a teenager.

Tess Schwartz

Schwartz shared little Jasper being helpful on Twitter and so far, it's received over 3,000 likes.

He just spilled his crackers and without saying a word he went and grabbed the swiffer to clean it up
tess @that1mum

He just spilled his crackers and without saying a word he went and grabbed the swiffer to clean it up

Reply Retweet Favorite

And a load of lovely replies:

Twitter: @lightpenetrated
Twitter: @_summerxx
Twitter: @racquetball38

Although some are a tad jealous.

Twitter: @ZaphryneAvila

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

