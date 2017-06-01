This One-Year-Old Cleaned Up After He Made A Mess And It's The Cutest Thing

This is 21-year-old Tess Schwartz: She's a stay at home mum to one-year-old Jasper. They live in Indiana, U.S.
Schwartz told BuzzFeed News that little Jasper is "such a sweet kid. He always tries to clean up after himself and he loves to help me vacuum and sweep with his toy vacuum".
On Wednesday Schwartz saw that Jasper made a mess while he was eating crackers. "I was going to go over and help him clean them up and then he just went over to the closet where I keep the swiffer and started trying to clean it up himself." 😭
She said that Jasper got out the "wrong type of cleaner but he's got the right idea." She also said that she hopes he continues to clean even when he is a teenager.
Schwartz shared little Jasper being helpful on Twitter and so far, it's received over 3,000 likes.
And a load of lovely replies:
Although some are a tad jealous.
