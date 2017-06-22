A Group Of Schoolboys Wore Skirts To Protest Against Their School's "No Shorts" Uniform Policy

A group of boys from Isca Academy in Exeter were frustrated with a school policy that doesn't allow boys to wear shorts. In response, some of the boys borrowed skirts from their female peers and wore them to lessons.

Some of the students spoke on a livestream that has been watched over 500,000 times, from Colleen Smith at Devon Live. One claimed he was told off for wearing shorts because his "legs are hairy".

Devon Live said there were around 50 to 70 young boys wearing skirts due to the hot weather. Yesterday was said to be the hottest June day in 41 years, reaching 34°C.

"We are doing this because it's too hot," some of the pupils told Devon Live.

One boy added: "I'm not in sitting lessons in the boiling weather in trousers." He questioned why girls have two options, skirts or trousers, and boys only have one. "Boys and girls should have the same rights anywhere in the word," he said.

A number of boys who wore shorts yesterday claimed they were sent to isolation. "I didn't think that was fair, so I walked out," one said.

When asked about the situation, the girls said the skirts suited the boys.

Thirty-year-old Claire Reeves, whose son attends the academy, told Devon Live on Tuesday: "I have called the school several times and they have told me that if I send my son to school in shorts then he will be sent to the isolation room all day and if I keep him off school then it'll be an unauthorised absence."

She added: "As I am aware, all the other high schools have adapted their policy for the hot weather but Isca are refusing to budge."