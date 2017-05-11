Here’s What Some Young People Think About Labour’s Pledge To Scrap Tuition Fees

“I do hope if they get into power that they stick to their policies, especially about the uni tuition fees, but they’re very idealistic so I find it highly unlikely but who knows,” Lucy said.
Despite her tweet, Lucy said she’s going to vote Labour. “I don’t want to be that percentage that didn’t vote and could’ve made a difference,” she said.
Like Lucy, Simeon believes paying £9,000 a year is unfair in principle and said that even if fees were scrapped she’d still be saddled with debt: “Will students with current debts be clear? University is not worth £9k a year anyway when in reality you are basically paying for PowerPoint to teach yourself.”
Despite this, Simeon said she is still voting for Labour and was not put off by criticisms of party leader Jeremy Corbyn. “I believe long-time Labour voters should not sway away from Labour because of Corbyn. A man does not make a party, their policies do.”
Angus Clark, a 22-year-old student from Yorkshire who lives in Newcastle, told BuzzFeed News he too wanted to know if his student loan debt would be cleared.
“Universities are businesses first and foremost, with the sole intention of making money,” Clark said. “They would make it difficult to get the fees scrapped.”
While Clark said it wasn’t “unfair” to ask students like him to pay their way, he said it was unfair “that we pay so much”.
“If it was scrapped others would pay nothing while we would still have debts,” he added. “If Labour were to scrap uni fees, I think they’d have to make the entry requirements higher. Otherwise everyone will [go to university], and then it almost negates the value of a degree if everyone has one.”
It was Labour that introduced tuition fees of £1,000 per year in 1998, which was increased to £3,000 from 2006.
And in the run-up to the 2010 general election, the Lib Dems famously pledged not to increase tuition fees, then went back on their promise when they formed a coalition government with the Conservatives.
The increase to the current cap of £9,000 led to huge protests in central London.
May, who is voting Labour, said her family migrated from Algeria to the UK when she was 2 years old in search of better opportunities in education. She had her heart set on going to university but when the time came, the fees jumped from £3,000 to £9,000. “I completely lost hope because I didn’t want to be in debt,” she said. “If I’d known education was gonna be 9k [a year] I would have stayed in Algeria, it’s free there lol.”
She added: “Corbyn has the right idea. He wants to reverse the injustice of this country and he really believes in young people, as he should, because we are the future.
“There’s no way this country is going to get better if we keep the ‘elite’ (predominantly white) people in power, we have to give everyone a chance.”
Hart said: “Spending such a large sum of money to reject a system which means students pay for their own education and more importantly rich students pay morewhen this money will be vitally needed elsewhere in a post-Brexit economy is a little ill thought-out.”
Hart said he will be voting Lib Dem in this election: “The NHS 1p tax policy and the committed funding for mental health as well as mental health advocates in the party like Norman Lamb make it very appealing to me. Plus they aim for a soft Brexit.”