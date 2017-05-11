Here’s What Some Young People Think About Labour’s Pledge To Scrap Tuition Fees

Angus Clark, a 22-year-old student from Yorkshire who lives in Newcastle, told BuzzFeed News he too wanted to know if his student loan debt would be cleared.

“Universities are businesses first and foremost, with the sole intention of making money,” Clark said. “They would make it difficult to get the fees scrapped.”

While Clark said it wasn’t “unfair” to ask students like him to pay their way, he said it was unfair “that we pay so much”.

“If it was scrapped others would pay nothing while we would still have debts,” he added. “If Labour were to scrap uni fees, I think they’d have to make the entry requirements higher. Otherwise everyone will [go to university], and then it almost negates the value of a degree if everyone has one.”