Here’s What Some Young People Think About Labour’s Pledge To Scrap Tuition Fees

“Vote for Labour? No chance. If I paid for uni so will you.”

Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A draft of Labour’s manifesto was leaked on Wednesday night and one of the party’s proposed policies includes scrapping university tuition fees. This issue has been a pretty big deal since the coalition government trebled uni fees to £9,000 per academic year in 2010.

A draft of Labour's manifesto was leaked on Wednesday night and one of the party's proposed policies includes scrapping university tuition fees. This issue has been a pretty big deal since the coalition government trebled uni fees to £9,000 per academic year in 2010.

Anthony Devlin / Getty Images

Some current students found the policy to be a bit unfair because while they’ve already accrued hefty debts under the current system, other students would get their education for free – if Labour got elected.

Here’s what Labour’s draft manifesto says:

Here's what Labour's draft manifesto says:

labourlist.org

Gigi Mabuidi-Alexi Lucy, a 20-year-old student from London, told BuzzFeed News she supports Labour’s pledge to scrap university tuition fees but finds it unfair she has already had to pay £9,000 a year.

“I do hope if they get into power that they stick to their policies, especially about the uni tuition fees, but they’re very idealistic so I find it highly unlikely but who knows,” Lucy said.

Despite her tweet, Lucy said she’s going to vote Labour. “I don’t want to be that percentage that didn’t vote and could’ve made a difference,” she said.

Winnie Simeon, a 20-year-old student, told BuzzFeed News she isn’t convinced the policy will actually work. She said: “I think it would be a lovely thing to do but in reality how will it be done? Where is the small print?”

This scrap uni fees business labour is promising, does it apply to my current debt?

— Winnie Rose 🌹 (@topazjem)

Like Lucy, Simeon believes paying £9,000 a year is unfair in principle and said that even if fees were scrapped she’d still be saddled with debt: “Will students with current debts be clear? University is not worth £9k a year anyway when in reality you are basically paying for PowerPoint to teach yourself.”

Despite this, Simeon said she is still voting for Labour and was not put off by criticisms of party leader Jeremy Corbyn. “I believe long-time Labour voters should not sway away from Labour because of Corbyn. A man does not make a party, their policies do.”

Winnie Simeon

Gigi Mabuidi-Alexi Lucy

Angus Clark

 

Angus Clark, a 22-year-old student from Yorkshire who lives in Newcastle, told BuzzFeed News he too wanted to know if his student loan debt would be cleared.

“Universities are businesses first and foremost, with the sole intention of making money,” Clark said. “They would make it difficult to get the fees scrapped.”

While Clark said it wasn’t “unfair” to ask students like him to pay their way, he said it was unfair “that we pay so much”.

“If it was scrapped others would pay nothing while we would still have debts,” he added. “If Labour were to scrap uni fees, I think they’d have to make the entry requirements higher. Otherwise everyone will [go to university], and then it almost negates the value of a degree if everyone has one.”

Some young people believe the new pledge was an incentive to get young people to vote.

Labour now offering bribes for the young vote by scrapping uni fee's...What never ending pot of money do they have access to that I don't?!

— Clare K Horrocks (@CKHorrocks)

Because young people are the least likely demographic to vote in the UK elections.

If this doesn't make young people vote labour there's actually no hope - Labour will scrap tuition fees https://t.co/bPt78nu9Kj

— #BWIGM (@JamzLdn)

Labour saying those gonna scrap tuition fees is literally them begging for votes

— JP (@jamiepooleee)

It was Labour that introduced tuition fees of £1,000 per year in 1998, which was increased to £3,000 from 2006.

And in the run-up to the 2010 general election, the Lib Dems famously pledged not to increase tuition fees, then went back on their promise when they formed a coalition government with the Conservatives.

The increase to the current cap of £9,000 led to huge protests in central London.

Some people are optimistic about Labour’s pledge to scrap tuition fees and believe it will encourage more people from disadvantaged backgrounds to apply for university.

If Labour scrap tuition fees I will actually get to go to uni and better my currently shitty life and so will so many others

— Georgia (@PurgeEveryWord)

Miraa May, a 21-year-old singer-songwriter from Tottenham, north London, told BuzzFeed News she didn’t go to university because it was too expensive.

Vote labour please, no uni fees 🙏🏼

— BMT, VOTE LABOUR. (@miraa_may)

May, who is voting Labour, said her family migrated from Algeria to the UK when she was 2 years old in search of better opportunities in education. She had her heart set on going to university but when the time came, the fees jumped from £3,000 to £9,000. “I completely lost hope because I didn’t want to be in debt,” she said. “If I’d known education was gonna be 9k [a year] I would have stayed in Algeria, it’s free there lol.”

She added: “Corbyn has the right idea. He wants to reverse the injustice of this country and he really believes in young people, as he should, because we are the future.

“There’s no way this country is going to get better if we keep the ‘elite’ (predominantly white) people in power, we have to give everyone a chance.”

But some people think the policy isn’t realistic.

I love labour and all that but there's no chance they can "scrap tuition fees"

— Jx (@_sirjoshsmith)

Paying for this How? https://t.co/O59qmq176k

— George Latham (@glatham12)

All well and good but just wanna know who's arse they're pulling all this funding out of for these promises 🤔 https://t.co/m9qEhYlSQ2

— Bower (@ChrisBower99)

Rhys Hart, a 20-year-old student who lives in Leamington Spa, told BuzzFeed News he believes Labour could scrap tuition fees, but that it would be a “poor decision”.

Rhys Hart, a 20-year-old student who lives in Leamington Spa, told BuzzFeed News he believes Labour could scrap tuition fees, but that it would be a "poor decision".

Rhys Hart

Hart said: “Spending such a large sum of money to reject a system which means students pay for their own education and more importantly rich students pay morewhen this money will be vitally needed elsewhere in a post-Brexit economy is a little ill thought-out.”

Hart said he will be voting Lib Dem in this election: “The NHS 1p tax policy and the committed funding for mental health as well as mental health advocates in the party like Norman Lamb make it very appealing to me. Plus they aim for a soft Brexit.”

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.
