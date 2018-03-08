People Are Loving The Hell Out Of This Little Kid's "Black Panther" Performance

Share On more Share On more

This is 30-year-old Brittni Bascombe and her 7-year-old son Jordan. They live in Clermont, Florida.

Bascombe told BuzzFeed News that she took Jordan to see Black Panther twice because "it's very important that he sees people like represented on film in a positive light." His favourite character is T’Challa.

Jordan loved the film so much that he reenacted a scene from the film. It's pretty much Oscar award-winning. It's a MUST WATCH:

PS Jordan doesn't have an African accent. He is just so talented.

She added: "He isn’t an official actor as in never had an acting job but he loves to act he’s loved mimic accents and memorize lines and really play role with facials and feelings the whole works."

And despite Jordan's amazing performance, he actually isn't a professional child actor. "He feels like he can put a costume and actually be like that person and it just inspires him to be great!" Bascombe said.

"I’m very happy that Winston took time to recognise him though," Bascombe said. "It really means a lot. It’s exciting that he’s gone viral because everyone has been so supportive and just showing lots of love."

Jordan has obviously gone super viral online. On BuzzFeed's Cocoa Butter Facebook page it's been viewed over three million times.

Bascombe said: "Jordan knows that a lot of people have been showing him love but I don’t think he understands how many.

"I was still in shock Gabrielle Union retweeted it when Winston Duke reposted it and I almost had a heart attack."