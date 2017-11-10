 back to top
John Lewis The Man Got A Really Nice Message From John Lewis The Shop This Year

The poor guy.

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

For years and years now, people on Twitter have confused a man from Virginia called John Lewis with the British department store John Lewis.

Via Twitter

Every year, John Lewis (the store), does an incredible heartwarming Christmas advert that makes all of Britain seriously emotional, and every year people struggle to tell them apart. Here's what happened last year:

Twitter

Here's this year's John Lewis advert:

People are a bit more divided this time around. Because it's not sad enough and nor is the monster is scary enough. And John Lewis (the man) agrees.

Carpal tunnel syndrome is scarier than the monster under my bed.
John Lewis @johnlewis

Carpal tunnel syndrome is scarier than the monster under my bed.

Though he does like the advert.

I say this is one of your best! It brightened my day (which I needed, ironically, thanks to you). https://t.co/gm4RvwWHAp
John Lewis @johnlewis

I say this is one of your best! It brightened my day (which I needed, ironically, thanks to you). https://t.co/gm4RvwWHAp

As the compliments for the ad pour in, John Lewis usually thanks everyone as he is so kind and so patient. Here's what happened last year:

Twitter

Anyways, the mix-up tradition happened again...

Sorry @johnlewis #MozTheMonster is ..... Not feeling the Christmas glow
Foodie Explorers @FoodieExplore

Sorry @johnlewis #MozTheMonster is ..... Not feeling the Christmas glow

...And people thanked John Lewis (the man) for the ad...

@johnlewis always hits me in right in the feels with their Christmas adverts
Ibrar @ibronatron

@johnlewis always hits me in right in the feels with their Christmas adverts

...and he's been fending off the internet once more.

@johnlewis absolutely loved this years ad 💗 well done #beautiful 🎄
michelle cawley @meshellyc

@johnlewis absolutely loved this years ad 💗 well done #beautiful 🎄

twitter.com

Maybe John has started to have had enough.

Twitter: @johnlewis

Well, if so, hopefully this has brightened his day a bit.

@johnlewis Here's a message from Moz The Monster...
John Lewis @johnlewisretail

@johnlewis Here's a message from Moz The Monster...

  2. Should John Lewis change his Twitter @?

    Yes, he has been a patient and a nice man for far too long.
    No, that's no fun you Christmas Grinch

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

