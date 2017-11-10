For years and years now, people on Twitter have confused a man from Virginia called John Lewis with the British department store John Lewis.
Every year, John Lewis (the store), does an incredible heartwarming Christmas advert that makes all of Britain seriously emotional, and every year people struggle to tell them apart. Here's what happened last year:
Here's this year's John Lewis advert:
People are a bit more divided this time around. Because it's not sad enough and nor is the monster is scary enough. And John Lewis (the man) agrees.
Though he does like the advert.
As the compliments for the ad pour in, John Lewis usually thanks everyone as he is so kind and so patient. Here's what happened last year:
Anyways, the mix-up tradition happened again...
...And people thanked John Lewis (the man) for the ad...
...and he's been fending off the internet once more.
Maybe John has started to have had enough.
Well, if so, hopefully this has brightened his day a bit.
John Lewis The Man Got A Really Nice Message From John Lewis The Shop This Year
