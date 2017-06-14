Sections

Here Is All The Misinformation About The Grenfell Tower Fire

There have been many fake accounts of missing people.

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Unfortunately, whenever a tragedy occurs it doesn’t take long for fake accounts of missing people to appear. Here is the misinformation that has emerged following the Grenfell Tower fire.

I will never understand people posting
Barry @angrybarry

I will never understand people posting "My X is missing please RT" fake bullshit during an incident. Fucked up. #GrenfellTower

Reply Retweet Favorite

1. A tweet showing an image of Mexico-based journalist Andrea Noel circulated online. This is a fake missing request – there was also a request for Noel during the Manchester attacks last month. Noel confirmed to BuzzFeed News via Twitter DM that she is safe and was not in London at the time of the attacks.

Fake tweets of #GrenfellTower have started. Large number seen to be coming from accounts based in Mexico, targettin… https://t.co/sXeUjZbfcH
Rachael Krishna @RachaelKrishna

Fake tweets of #GrenfellTower have started. Large number seen to be coming from accounts based in Mexico, targettin… https://t.co/sXeUjZbfcH

Reply Retweet Favorite

2. This fake appeal for a missing person went viral. The search was claiming that what appears to be a Spanish YouTuber/social media person is missing in Grenfell Tower.

Help my nephew is missing and was near where the fire occurred help me to spread RT please #GrenfellTower #London I… https://t.co/nOI6dGcs08
Kerubin @Kerubin_0

Help my nephew is missing and was near where the fire occurred help me to spread RT please #GrenfellTower #London I… https://t.co/nOI6dGcs08

Reply Retweet Favorite

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

However, from his social media account, it appears he was not at the Grenfell Tower.

Las plebitas me prefieren 🤙🏼
Pirata de Culiacán @culiacanpirata

Las plebitas me prefieren 🤙🏼

Reply Retweet Favorite

3. Another tweet claimed that a YouTuber who goes by the name of Mars Aguirre was reported missing.

HELP MY SISTER IN LAW ARE TRAPPED IN THE FIRE IN THE BUILDING #GrenfellTower #London PLEASE MY MOM IS CRYING DESPER… https://t.co/U6P9CcrGdJ
Unii® @uniicornfabis

HELP MY SISTER IN LAW ARE TRAPPED IN THE FIRE IN THE BUILDING #GrenfellTower #London PLEASE MY MOM IS CRYING DESPER… https://t.co/U6P9CcrGdJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
HELP MY SISTERS ARE TRAPPED IN THE FIRE IN THE BUILDING #GrenfellTower #London PLEASE MY MOM IS CRYING DESPERATE, R… https://t.co/k7UYQR8ETG
El Pirata de Puebla @Charluw0n

HELP MY SISTERS ARE TRAPPED IN THE FIRE IN THE BUILDING #GrenfellTower #London PLEASE MY MOM IS CRYING DESPERATE, R… https://t.co/k7UYQR8ETG

Reply Retweet Favorite

The YouTuber tweeted four hours ago about her high school in Spanish. There's no sign she was at Grenfell Tower.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to her for confirmation.
youtube.com

BuzzFeed News has reached out to her for confirmation.

4. Many people claimed that firefighters were not at the scene until long after the fire started.

Twitter: @SoulsOfMischefs

Some even said firefighters arrived at the scene two hours late.

@martybrennan one woman said it took them 2 hours to arrive when their station is 2 block away..
TheIgnoranceSlayer📚 @ArabFeminist13

@martybrennan one woman said it took them 2 hours to arrive when their station is 2 block away..

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, early this morning Commissioner Dany Cotton told a press conference that firefighters were on the scene six minutes after the first 999 call.

Facebook: bbcbreakfast

And a number of Instagram posts captioned "1 a.m." (though posted later) show firefighters tackling the blaze.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @dt500mag

5. Tamara De Anda, a writer who appears to be living in Mexico, was reported missing in the fire.

My sister don't answer her phone!!! She was inside Grenfell tower, please RT to find her, I'm crying 😢
Machitrol Falócrata @0marsauri0

My sister don't answer her phone!!! She was inside Grenfell tower, please RT to find her, I'm crying 😢

Reply Retweet Favorite

For the past month Anda's location on Instagram shows she has been in Mexico.

BuzzFeed News has also reached out to her for confirmation.
instagram.com

BuzzFeed News has also reached out to her for confirmation.

6. There is no evidence that 92 people have died in the fire.

apparently the death toll is 92
; @ankhtomysoul

apparently the death toll is 92

Reply Retweet Favorite

At the time of writing, the Metropolitan police have confirmed six fatalities.

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

