Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
Politics

Here’s Some Of The Misinformation You Might See Being Shared On Polling Day

Relax, it's all going to plan.

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Jim Waterson
Jim Waterson
BuzzFeed UK Political Editor

1. You're going to see people advising you to use a pen instead of a pencil.

Twitter: @muzza692
Take a pen with you to the polling station. Don't risk it. #EUref
Robert Kimbell @RedHotSquirrel

Take a pen with you to the polling station. Don't risk it. #EUref

Reply Retweet Favorite

The theory that you should use pens rather than pencils to avoid your vote being erased dates back to pro-independence voters in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, and was adopted by Leave voters in the 2016 European referendum.

You can use a pen if you like. But there is no evidence to suggest it will protect you from fraud. Last year Jordan Lawrence from the Electoral Commission told the Daily Mirror: "The use of pencils does not in itself increase the likelihood of electoral fraud: while pencil marks can be rubbed out, similarly, pen marks can be crossed out."

2. You'll probably see some footage of behaviour at counts that suggests irregularities are taking place: Here's an example from the Scottish independence referendum.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

This footage was later explained by a spokesperson for the chief counting officer, and even the Yes campaign urged voters not to worry.

To clarify, ballot papers have not yet been sorted into Yes/No and are just resting on table where No will go once sorted. No need to worry.
Yes Dundee @YesDundee

To clarify, ballot papers have not yet been sorted into Yes/No and are just resting on table where No will go once sorted. No need to worry.

Reply Retweet Favorite

3. As you may know, it's prohibited to take a selfie in a polling booth. So you'll probably see fake ones like this, for example – an edited picture by the Mirror of Joey Essex.

mirror.co.uk

4. People will probably freak out over behaviour outside polling stations.

#dogsatpollingstations
Milo Noblet @milonoblet

#dogsatpollingstations

Reply Retweet Favorite

Specifically, volunteers from various parties asking for people's names. But in fact it's totally legal for them to do this: It's so they can feed it back to canvassers running turnout operations.

5. In the early hours of the morning, some people will likely think that Labour is nailed on to win the election due to the number of seats it's won. However, whatever the final result, it will almost certainly look good for the party in the first few hours due to the number of safe Labour seats that are announced first.

Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Jim Waterson is a politics editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Jim Waterson at jim.waterson@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Ukpolitics