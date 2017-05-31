Here's More Misinformation Being Shared About The 2017 General Election

Earlier this month, a viral tweet about a Guardian story suggested that the Tories would lose if the vote of 18-24 year olds went up by 30% compared to the last general election.

However, as BuzzFeed News pointed out, the truth is that in order to overturn the Tory lead in 2015, you'd need a turnout among under-25s of... 261%.

You'd actually need two and half times as many young people as actually exist in the country in order for them to change the result. So in a nutshell, young people as a unit won't swing the vote on their own.