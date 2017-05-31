Here's More Misinformation Being Shared About The 2017 General Election

1. More people under the age of 25 voting won't swing the election result on their own.
2. This viral picture doesn't show Jeremy Corbyn standing alongside the IRA.
3. A Tory councillor definitely doesn't think British soldiers should be killed.
Maria Gatland, a Conservative councillor for Croydon, WAS a former IRA member. However, she left the organisation in 1972 following a bomb attack in Belfast ("Bloody Friday"), and subsequently wrote a book about her time in the organisation called: "To Take Arms: A Year in the Provisional I.R.A.", in 1973.
In the book Gatland writes – in the past tense – about the beliefs she held when she was a member:
I agreed with the shooting of British soldiers and believed the more who were killed the better… we heard late at night that a British soldier had been shot and seriously wounded in Belfast or Derry and we would hope by the morning he would be dead… I accepted the bombing of Belfast and when civilians were accidentally blown to pieces dismissed this as one of the unfortunate effects of urban guerrilla warfare.
She resigned from the council over her past in 2008, but was later accepted back into the Tory fold. When contacted, Gatland said: "The story of my past emerged in December 2008/2009 [and] many national papers like the Times and Sunday Times ran articles. I don't intend to add any further comment about a year in my life 45 years ago."
4. There are more deeply dubious graphs going around on election leaflets.
5. The Tories have not been rewriting their manifesto at the last minute.
6. Theresa May is not planning to "shut down the internet as we know it".
7. The Tories are not six seats away from losing the election.
8. The UK general election will not span across two days.
Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.