Here’s Even More Misinformation Being Shared About The 2017 General Election

Everyone who wants to get #ToriesOut please RT this screengrab of Lincs Conservatives #VoteLabour #BBCDebate… https://t.co/XE8aHhtq2X

The tweets were posted from a now suspended account @Lincscons, which was pretending to be the official Lincolnshire branch of the Conservatives.

Hi All, just to confirm @LincsTories is the official account for the Lincolnshire County Council Conservative Group.

Thanks to everyone who notified us about the fake account impersonating us, Twitter support have acted brilliantly and suspended it.

There's no evidence of Theresa May saying: "Curbing the promotion of lesbianism in Merton's schools starts with girls having male role models in their lives."

May did serve as a councillor in Merton between 1986 and 1994, but there's no proven source for this quote. Some Twitter accounts have attributed it to the local Wimbledon Guardian newspaper, but there's no evidence of the quote appearing in the paper since its archive has been destroyed, and local libraries only have partial editions of it.

A Conservative campaign spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the quote was false. "Not going to dignify people making up lies like this with a comment," the spokesperson said.