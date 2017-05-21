A key talking point of the upcoming snap election is the impact young voters can have – if they register and turn out to vote, that is.

Polling firm Ipsos estimated in a large study that the turnout of people aged 18–24 in the 2015 general election was just 43%. In contrast, for those over the age of 65 the figure was 78%.

The gulf between the two groups is an established concern, and as a result, a number of organisations are working to engage young people in the political process.

Youth charity Bite the Ballot has been hosting a series of events called DeCafe in coffee shops around the country to get young people thinking critically about politics.

“Our generation are reluctant to vote because we have lost faith in a system that we feel does not work in our interests and cannot solve the issues that matter most to us,” Bite the Ballot director Kenny Imafidon told BuzzFeed News. "People feel their vote is worthless, even though it is not.

“Sadly, many of us are disillusioned with party politics and the system. We are cynical of politicians and expect to be let down by them. A lot of us do not trust promises made by politicians as they do not seem to be fulfilled when they are in power.”

The challenge, Imafidon said, is showing young people that their vote can make a difference. When young people don't sign up to vote or go to the ballot box, it makes it easier for them to be ignored, he added.

“It is unfair," he said, "but it does not have to be this way, and we can change this reality for ourselves by turning up to register and vote on 8 June in high numbers.”

BuzzFeed News attended one of the events earlier this month at Starbucks in Great Marlborough Street, central London, where young people discussed issues including education, health, housing, criminal justice, and international aid, to find out their thoughts.