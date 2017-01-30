A Man Who Served In Iraq Shared Powerful Tweets Addressing Trump’s #ImmigrantBan

Pointing to the protests against Trump’s executive order outside a series of US airports, Johnson told BuzzFeed News: “[Muslims] should look to the airports if you want to understand the heart of our country. This past week has been bad, but normal Americans haven’t forgotten who we are.”

He said his Twitter thread explains everything he wants to say to President Trump, with the exception of “one glaringly false assertion he made”. “That this is the same as what President Obama did in 2011,” Johnson added.

“I wrestled with the Obama administration (and the Bush administration before that) to speed up processing for our Iraqi allies, but neither administration even contemplated the absurd idea of yanking valid visas away from people who have already gone through extreme vetting. (Back then, the Obama administration called it ‘enhanced vetting’).”