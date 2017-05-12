Sections

This Company's Diet Planners Have Sparked A Huge Debate Online

"Fox & Moon are currently making a profit from bullying women into thinking that they need to be thin to succeed, be beautiful, and be desirable," Lottie L'Amour told BuzzFeed News.

Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Fox & Moon is a small UK-based company that sells "sassy" food diaries and other kinds of stationery. It recently received a lot of criticism for two planners from its "diet friendly" range.

foxmoon.co.uk / Via foxmoon.co.uk
Twitter: @fieryphenix

Some people said the planners could encourage eating disorders.

Fox & Moon Planners UK - your products and branding are nothing but ED propaganda, absolutely horrendous!… https://t.co/uq0xNsPnvZ
Holly Royce @hol_roy

Fox & Moon Planners UK - your products and branding are nothing but ED propaganda, absolutely horrendous!… https://t.co/uq0xNsPnvZ

"Fox & Moon are currently making a profit from bullying women into thinking that they need to be thin to succeed, be beautiful, and be desirable," Lottie L'Amour told BuzzFeed News.

Lottie L'Amour

L'Amour, 30, a plus-size fashion blogger from London, said the wording on the planners was unacceptable.

TW: Diets and food planning It's literally the worst thing being fat isn't it. 🙃🙃🙃
Charlotte Moor 💖 @Lottie_Lamour

TW: Diets and food planning It's literally the worst thing being fat isn't it. 🙃🙃🙃

"For people struggling with eating disorders, phrases like this can be really damaging," she said. "I don't think [Fox & Moon] realises that words like this can trigger damaging eating habits that can lead to serious health problems and death in some cases."

Other planners from Fox & Moon's range.
foxmoon.co.uk

Other planners from Fox & Moon's range.

Bethany Rutter, a 27-year-old social editor for Navabi from London, told BuzzFeed News the planners are "reinforcing and reaffirming a way of living your life that links your self-worth to your weight and are completely regressive".

Bethany Rutter / Via archedeyebrow.com

"Personally, I hate them," said Rutter. "I hate that it's someone's job to condense the weight loss industry and cultural fatphobia into twee sentences to stick on the cover of a notebook and monetise the hatred that women (yes, specifically women) feel for their bodies."

Twitter: @bethanyrutter

However some people are defending Fox & Moon and its founder, a woman called Tory, saying "people are too sensitive".

So angry that people pick on small businesses, Tory had worked so hard and I will always support her! People are too sensitive #fox&moon
Eden McPhee ☮ @EdenAlisha

So angry that people pick on small businesses, Tory had worked so hard and I will always support her! People are too sensitive #fox&moon

Screenshot by BuzzFeed

The company has since deleted one of the criticised planners from its website.

Fox & Moon

Before the company deleted the item from its site on Friday, BuzzFeed News noted that it had sold out.

Screenshot by BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed News has contacted Fox & Moon for comment.

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

