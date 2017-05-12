Fox & Moon is a small UK-based company that sells "sassy" food diaries and other kinds of stationery. It recently received a lot of criticism for two planners from its "diet friendly" range.
Some people said the planners could encourage eating disorders.
"Fox & Moon are currently making a profit from bullying women into thinking that they need to be thin to succeed, be beautiful, and be desirable," Lottie L'Amour told BuzzFeed News.
L'Amour, 30, a plus-size fashion blogger from London, said the wording on the planners was unacceptable.
"For people struggling with eating disorders, phrases like this can be really damaging," she said. "I don't think [Fox & Moon] realises that words like this can trigger damaging eating habits that can lead to serious health problems and death in some cases."
Bethany Rutter, a 27-year-old social editor for Navabi from London, told BuzzFeed News the planners are "reinforcing and reaffirming a way of living your life that links your self-worth to your weight and are completely regressive".
"Personally, I hate them," said Rutter. "I hate that it's someone's job to condense the weight loss industry and cultural fatphobia into twee sentences to stick on the cover of a notebook and monetise the hatred that women (yes, specifically women) feel for their bodies."
However some people are defending Fox & Moon and its founder, a woman called Tory, saying "people are too sensitive".
The company has since deleted one of the criticised planners from its website.
Before the company deleted the item from its site on Friday, BuzzFeed News noted that it had sold out.
BuzzFeed News has contacted Fox & Moon for comment.
