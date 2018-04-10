Trump Won't Say When An Attack On Syria Might Come. But He's Canceled His Weekend Plans

In keeping with President Donald Trump's campaign vow not to give the enemy advance knowledge of US actions, the White House on Tuesday said it would “not broadcast” what the US was going to do in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town in Syria.



But despite that, the Trump administration spent the day showcasing moves that appeared to telegraph if not the what, then at least the when, of whatever action it's planning.

Trump abruptly canceled his weekend trip to Latin America so that he could remain in Washington to “oversee the response to Syria,” becoming the first US president in 24 years to skip the regional Summit of the Americas. It would have been Trump's first visit to Latin America as president.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis also canceled a weekend trip to San Francisco and Nevada to remain in Washington.

The US Navy announced that the USS Donald Cook left port in Cyprus, moving within striking distance of Syria in the eastern Mediterranean.



The White House also announced a flurry of international phone calls with international leaders. Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May. He spoke twice in 24 hours with French President Emmanuel Macron. May and Macron spoke with each other.

"We aren't sure what the Americans will do but it feels like something is coming and there's a lot of pressure from Macron to act," one non-French NATO official told BuzzFeed News. A British diplomat based in the region echoed the same feeling.



"Macron is aggressively engaged in this," he said.

According to the White House, Trump and Macron agreed to “coordinate a strong, joint response” to the attack.

May said she, Trump, and Macron agreed that they would work together “to ensure that those responsible were held to account,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

The leaders agreed that the attack was “utterly reprehensible and, if confirmed, represented further evidence of the Assad regime’s appalling cruelty against its own people,” the spokesperson said, indicating that they are still working on confirmation of the use of chemical weapons.

Meanwhile, in Paris, Macron met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. At a joint press conference, Bin Salman indicated that Saudi Arabia could participate in the international response in Syria.

"[I]n the coming days we will announce our decision," Macron said.

