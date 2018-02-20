The US Army is awarding the Medal of Heroism to three students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting last week.

An Army spokesman confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the award had been approved for three members of the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps who “gave their lives during the shooting.” Seventeen students and teachers died when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The family of Peter Wang received the award during his funeral Tuesday. The family had requested that he be buried in his JROTC uniform, and the Army provided a medal to be pinned to his uniform at the open-casket service. Another “keepsake” medal was given to his parents, US Army Cadet Command spokesman Michael Maddox told BuzzFeed News.

Wang, 15, was last seen holding a door open so that others could escape the shooter, his cousin told the Miami Herald. He was wearing his ROTC uniform when he was shot and killed.

He had always dreamed of going to the US Military Academy at West Point, his family said. On Tuesday, the day of his funeral, the academy posthumously admitted him in the class of 2025.