Released Video Allegedly Shows The Ambush That Killed Four US Soldiers In Niger

The Pentagon on Monday refused to verify the authenticity of a propaganda video posted by the Islamic State that includes footage allegedly shot through the helmet camera of one of the four US soldiers killed in a deadly ambush in Niger last fall.

A Pentagon spokesperson warned reporters that they would be "complicit" with the terrorist group if they publicized it. The video ends with a chilling scene when ISIS fighters open fire at close range on the wounded soldier whose camera recorded the video.

“We ask the media and the public and all responsible entities not to aid these terrorists in recruiting efforts by viewing or bringing to attention these images, these videos,” Col. Rob Manning said Monday.

“You are complicit in amplifying ISIS propaganda if you do that,” he told reporters at the Pentagon. He did not directly answer why the military can’t authenticate the video, asserting that it “can’t confirm something we didn’t produce.”

Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson, and Sgt. La David Johnson of the 3rd Special Forces Group were killed Oct. 4 when their 12-man team and roughly 30 Nigerien soldiers were ambushed near the village of Tongo Tongo. La David Johnson’s body was not recovered until 48 hours after the firefight.

The video surfaced on Telegram on Sunday. The nine-minute video opens with West African militants pledging allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before cutting to what it alleges are scenes from the ambush.

Initially, the video shows three US soldiers taking shelter behind a slow-moving unarmored SUV as reddish clouds from smoke grenades drift across the scene. The three then are overwhelmed by a larger group of militants armed with grenades and machine guns. While one of the US soldiers drives, the other two jog behind the vehicle and try to fire back.

One of the US soldiers is shot and goes down. Two others pull him to safety before running to take cover in shrubs nearby. At the end of the video, the soldier wearing the helmet camera goes down as well, and eventually stops moving. In a brutal final shot, the militants come into view of the fallen soldier whose helmet is still filming and shoot him at point-blank range.

“Number one, this is terribly difficult on the families, the images alone,” Manning said. “Number two, this is an ISIS-produced and developed propaganda video. The [Pentagon] cannot verify … at this current time any portion of it.”