Whole Foods Has A Big Problem: Everyone Else Copied Whole Foods

Whole Foods was once a novel experience — a grocery wonderland where everything from organic tortilla chips to locally-grown salad greens made you feel good at last! about eating again.

It was a unique enough niche to fuel the company's growth for decades. But the niche was tempting enough that competitors large and small underwent their own Whole Foods-esque makeovers — adding aisles of organic produce and grass-fed, cage-free, no-antibiotics-ever meats.

The result poses a serious question to the O.G. of fancy groceries: do shoppers still need a store like Whole Foods, when so many other places have turned into Whole Foods replicas?

"The world is very different today than it was five years ago," Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said on the company's latest earnings call. "And Whole Foods Market is adapting to the new world it finds itself in."

The reasons for the company's current struggles are as cliche as the chain's "whole paycheck" nickname. The problem with Whole Foods boils down to price — it's simply more expensive to buy all your groceries there.

Whole Foods stores "feature a wide variety of non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and other special diet foods," the company explained in its latest annual report. But in 2017, that doesn't sound particularly unique — many supermarkets now have a decent selection of organic fruits and vegetables, almond milks, cage-free eggs, and "natural" snacks. Industrial food producers like Tyson and Perdue have made commitments about animal welfare and antibiotics use, giving even mainstream meat a more feel-good vibe.



The natural food movement Whole Foods helped to pioneer is now totally mainstream, but the company still only has 446 outlets in the US. More than half of them are within five miles of at least one Kroger, the country's number-two supermarket, and one that has jumped on the fancy food train with much enthusiasm. Even Wal-Mart is building up a serious organics business.

In an ongoing survey about Whole Foods by YouGov BrandIndex, which asks "Does it give good value for what you pay?" more respondents consistently say no than yes. Competitor Trader Joe's scores much better in the same survey.

Consumers now have "a good enough alternative in some cases," Mackey told investors. "Many of our stores where people used to drive long distances on the weekends and do big shops, we're seeing a little bit of a decline on that."



There are "signs that Whole Foods Market may be approaching saturation," according to an analyst note from Goldman Sachs. In February the company said that it made "the difficult but prudent decision" to close nine underperforming outlets and abandoned plans to grow to 1,200 stores.

Some have speculated a competitor like Kroger or even Amazon should acquire the company, although Amazon reportedly never followed through on deliberations to take over the chain.

