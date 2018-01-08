Trump Won Farmers' Support, But Hardly Addressed Their Key Concerns In Speech

President Donald Trump barely addressed critical issues for America's farmers — trade and immigration — in a roughly half-hour speech to the American Farm Bureau Federation on Monday afternoon.

Though he spoke at length about low unemployment, a soaring stock market, tax cuts, and reduced regulation, Trump only touched on trade late in his address, and then only briefly. Many farmers who struggle to make a profit and rely on exports are anxious about what will happen to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a deal that has been hugely beneficial to agriculture and has helped to sustain a trade surplus. Yet on NAFTA negotiations, the president merely said:

"We're reviewing all our trade agreements to make sure they are fair and reciprocal. Reciprocal, so important. On NAFTA, I am working very hard to get a better deal for our country, and for our farmers, and for our manufacturers. It's under negotiation as we speak. But think of it, when Mexico is making all of that money, when Canada is making all of that money, it's not the easiest negotiation. We're going to make it fair for you people again."

People commenting on the address online seemed disappointed Trump didn't provide more detail on trade.