This Guy Gorged On Fish For A Year To See If Omega-3 Really Boosts Your Health

You've probably heard some buzz about "omega-3" fatty acids promising all sorts of health benefits. It's the kind of buzz that led 18.8 million American adults to take omega-3 fish oil supplements in 2012, and helped created a global omega-3 industry worth more than $30 billion.

But for the average person, what's the real outcome of boosting omega-3 levels by gorging on seafood or taking supplements?

Author Paul Greenberg set out to find answers, and documenting his year of eating fish every day in a new Frontline documentary, The Fish on My Plate, which airs Tuesday.

The short answer — spoiler alert — nothing much happened.

To measure his progress, Greenberg saw his doctor before and after his experiment. "I've got slightly elevated blood pressure. I've got cholesterol issues. I have depression issues. I have sleep issues, and I don’t like it," he said at the start of the film. "So I started to listen to the soft purr of the omega-3 industry: This is everything they’re supposed to fix." But more than 700 fish meals later, Greenberg's doctor delivered the disappointing results about these measurements: "I'd say virtually the same. Unchanged."

His cholesterol ratio was the same, his triglyceride level (a fat in the blood) was the same, and his blood pressure even went up "a tiny bit," possibly due to increased salt intake. But a side effect of consuming seafood daily rather than the recommended two times per week: elevated mercury levels, which was "actually slowing your thinking and hurting your memory," a biologist told him.

"If you’re only thinking about omega-3s the jury is out," Greenberg told BuzzFeed News. Although he argued that from environmental point of view, eating "any kind of fish is better than a land animal."