These Are Dark Days For Yoplait
The game changed, and consumers want “yogurts that feel more artisanal.”
Yoplait was America’s biggest yogurt brand in 2011, when it was purchased by the giant food company General Mills. But the brand has recently suffered a steep decline, as Chobani and the Greek-style yogurts that followed took over the market.
General Mills says its yogurt sales fell 20% in recent months, with sales of light yogurts falling even more as consumers opted for richer, fattier products. Yoplait is now the third largest after Dannon and Chobani.
“We have work to do to reposition our US yogurt portfolio and to faster growing, more premium yogurt segments,” General Mills President Jeff Harmening told investors in an earnings call on Tuesday.
The company paid almost $1.2 billion to buy a 51% stake in Yoplait back in 2011, but now it’s confronting a hard truth: the yogurt game has changed. “We’re starting to see consumers looking for more simple, better tasting yogurts that feel more artisanal,” said Harmening.
The problem is that regular, old-fashioned yogurt, like Yoplait, has been brutally commoditized. It’s ordinary, and many consumers primarily value it for being cheaper than other options.
All the opportunities for growth, and higher prices, is in premium varieties, including Greek yogurt, which is now about one-third of the entire market.
The company has reformulated Yoplait Greek 100, to give it “more protein, less sugar and significantly improved texture and taste,” Harmening said. To capitalize on an “increased consumer interest in snacking,” the company launched Yoplait Dippers, Yoplait custard, and a yogurt drink.
As Cheerios Struggle, General Mills Searches For Its Next Big Hit
General Mills Is Being Sued Over Cheerios Protein Claims
8 “Healthy” Kids Foods That Are Packed With Sugar
- The sudden electronics ban targeting Middle East and North Africa airports was sparked by militant chatter about using laptop bombs, said a US official.
- Trump warned Republicans of electoral disaster if they didn't pass the Obamacare replacement bill, reportedly threatening "I'm gonna come after you."
- Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, said he would have no problem ruling against the president as "no man is above the law."
- Starbucks is now selling an avocado spread that's proving to be surprisingly controversial, with some calling it tasty and others calling it "alien slime" 🍵 😕
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.