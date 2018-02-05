 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
Business

The Stock Market Was Completely Chaotic Today

It was a wild day in stock trading that saw the Dow fall more than 1,000 points.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Venessa Wong
Venessa Wong
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Google

The stock markets had a chaotic ride on Monday. After setting record highs, the Dow fell about 1,600 points today. By market close, it had recovered somewhat to a 1,100-point drop, a decline of about 4.6%. It was the biggest single-day point drop ever. While reading Dow tea leaves is always a bit fraught, market pundits generally attributed the sell-off to concerns on inflation.

Other indexes were also down. The S&P 500 closed down 4.1% and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell nearly 3.8%.

So... the DJIA just lost 600 points in 5 minutes from 3:05pm to 3:10pm, then regained 500 points in 6 minutes by 3:16pm.
Nate Silver @NateSilver538

So... the DJIA just lost 600 points in 5 minutes from 3:05pm to 3:10pm, then regained 500 points in 6 minutes by 3:16pm.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Last Friday, a strong jobs report that cited rising wages led to concern that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates. Average hourly earnings in January were up 2.9% year on year, and employers added 200,000 jobs last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Some investors have been warning of a correction in the markets, which have been rising to new heights.

"Prices simply got way ahead of themselves on investor enthusiasm for tax cuts, strong corporate earnings and global economic growth," Barry Ritholtz, chair and CIO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, told BuzzFeed News in an emailed statement. "Or if you prefer, it is a merely the drunken random walk of Mr. Market."

Advertisement
The Dow is down because wages are up; a good example of why the stock market isn't synonymous with the economy https://t.co/5RYpN3AVbI
Justin Miller @justinjm1

The Dow is down because wages are up; a good example of why the stock market isn't synonymous with the economy https://t.co/5RYpN3AVbI

Reply Retweet Favorite

President Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the rising stock market. If the decline worsens, that could present a political headache to go along with the economic one. The White House said in a statement to CNBC, "We're always concerned when the market loses any value, but we're also confident in the economy's fundamentals."

President Trump, since you earlier told us that you were responsible for the stock market, can you explain to us wh… https://t.co/QqYkIhbIYk
Michael McFaul @McFaul

President Trump, since you earlier told us that you were responsible for the stock market, can you explain to us wh… https://t.co/QqYkIhbIYk

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a statement Monday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, "The President’s focus is on our long-term economic fundamentals, which remain exceptionally strong, with strengthening U.S. economic growth, historically low unemployment, and increasing wages for American workers. The President’s tax cuts and regulatory reforms will further enhance the U.S. economy and continue to increase prosperity for the American people.”

UPDATE

This story has been updated to include a statement from the White House.

Everything Totally Sucks, So Why Are The Markets Booming?

Trump Is Claiming Credit For The Growing Economy Too Fast, Too Soon


Venessa Wong is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Wong covers the food industry.

Contact Venessa Wong at venessa.wong@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With Business

Advertisement