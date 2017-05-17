The Singularity Approaches: Uber Can Deliver You McDonald's Now

McDonald's will offer deliver via Uber in four US cities, the two companies announced on Wednesday.

The partnership between the burger chain and the UberEATS app will apply to 1,000 McDonald's restaurants in Los Angeles, Chicago, Columbus and Phoenix. With a $5 booking fee from Uber, an Egg McMuffin meal cost about $11 when delivered by the car service — and more if you tip the courier, or if your delivery is in a busy area.

That high price could be a problem, as customers have proven to like McDonald's most when it's cheap, but the Golden Arches has been looking to US grow sales through delivery, which it already offers in other countries. It's most popular in Asia and the Middle East, where restaurants generate up to 40% of their sales from delivery. Globally, the chain saw nearly $1 billion in delivery sales last year.