 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
Business

The New Right Wing Coffee Is Black Rifle Coffee

Make coffee great again!

Posted on
Venessa Wong
Venessa Wong
BuzzFeed News Reporter
blackriflecoffee.com

The right has a new preferred coffee: Black Rifle, a military-themed brand based in Salt Lake City that says it aims to "serve as the premier coffee company to the conservative customer."

After Keurig pulled its advertising from Sean Hannity's show on Fox News over the weekend over his coverage of alleged sexual conduct by Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, members of the right in turn took a stand against the coffee company, which is known as much for its brewing machines as for its single-cup pods. Hannity supporters posted videos of people smashing Keurig machines on social media with the hashtag #BoycottKeurig.

With Keurig clearly out as the coffee industry's right wing icon, a gap was left to be filled. Enter Black Rifle Coffee, which is owned by Evan Hafer, a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan who says on his website that he started the company "to provide a high-quality, roast-to-order coffee to the pro-2A and veteran communities."

The company's tagline on Facebook is: "Because hipsters didn't invent coffee." It's clearly a dig at the strong liberal streak that defines Starbucks and many other coffee brands today.

On Sunday, this MAGA crusader urged followers on Twitter to "Make Coffee Great Again!" and buy Black Rifle Coffee to #StandWithHannity. As the heavily armed video shows, the Black Rifle brand is a blend of coffee meets Mad Max: Fury Road.

#BoycottKeurig Make Coffee Great Again! #StandWithVets BUY #BlackRifleCoffee Stay woke with patriotism, guns and a… https://t.co/R38RRhRQP8
Νια🎄Ναυghτγ-or-Νιcε @NiaMAGA3X

#BoycottKeurig Make Coffee Great Again! #StandWithVets BUY #BlackRifleCoffee Stay woke with patriotism, guns and a… https://t.co/R38RRhRQP8

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's a line from the video: "People ask us why we have so many guns. I just tell them, how about over 200 years of freedom, bitch." Another: "Instead of worrying about micro-aggressions and what bathroom I'm going to use, I believe it's important to support the people that actually serve our country."

Advertisement

Black Rifle coffee varieties include "Sniper's Hide Blend," "Silencer Smooth Blend," "AK-47 Blend," and "Freedom Blend." (Ironically, Black Rifle coffee also comes in Keurig-compatible pods.)

Black Rifle Coffee / Via blackriflecoffee.com

The description for AK-47 espresso blend goes, "Whether in rain, snow, mud, desert, or mountainous terrain, the AK-47 never fails to deliver a reliable dose of wake the hell up. This blend will have you pushing hot on all 30 rounds of energy. We've put together a blend so fine even Kalashnikov would be proud."

Black Rifle Coffee did not immediately respond to an interview request from BuzzFeed News.

Later that day, the tweet crossed the Twitter feed of Sean Hannity himself, who quoted it and said, "Omg. I'm so so buying this coffee!!!!!"

Omg. I’m so so buying this coffee!!!!! https://t.co/TP3vbCpcZF
Sean Hannity @seanhannity

Omg. I’m so so buying this coffee!!!!! https://t.co/TP3vbCpcZF

Reply Retweet Favorite

By Monday morning, Donald Trump Jr. liked the tweet.

DonaldJTrumpJr liked this tweet: https://t.co/VkC54Gz83H
Trump Alert @TrumpsAlert

DonaldJTrumpJr liked this tweet: https://t.co/VkC54Gz83H

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump Jr. went as far as to follow Black Rifle on Twitter.

DonaldJTrumpJr has just followed @blckriflecoffee.
Trump Alert @TrumpsAlert

DonaldJTrumpJr has just followed @blckriflecoffee.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Black Rifle has been clear about its disdain for mainstream coffee culture before. Earlier this year, Hafer told Vice's food website, Munchies:

"The hipster culture, in reference to coffee, I think they feel like they have some kind of monopoly on it....A hipster is somebody that is conforming to an urban subculture, specifically around a style. And that style is the urban environment around a specific product: bicycles or coffee or other specific products. The funny thing is that we're the same over here. We understand that. We have our own uniforms and our own way to look and feel. We're really similar, we just like different things."

Hannity allies are voicing their support for Black Rifle as an alternative brand now.

@Millenial_Con @MEMOESMEXICO02 @Keurig @seanhannity i just called @Keurig at 866-901-2739 &amp; receiving a msg "due to… https://t.co/ATlMVDTTkP
kelly landrade @klandrade6

@Millenial_Con @MEMOESMEXICO02 @Keurig @seanhannity i just called @Keurig at 866-901-2739 &amp; receiving a msg "due to… https://t.co/ATlMVDTTkP

Reply Retweet Favorite
Black Rifle Coffee Company!! #BOYCOTTKEURIG #MAGA #TRUMP #AMERICAFIRST https://t.co/NoQPyTiwu6
Long Island 4 TRUMP @LI4Trump

Black Rifle Coffee Company!! #BOYCOTTKEURIG #MAGA #TRUMP #AMERICAFIRST https://t.co/NoQPyTiwu6

Reply Retweet Favorite
@realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸 Black Rifle Coffee - made by Vets! If it's good enough for: ✔️@seanhannity ✔️@DonaldJTrumpJr… https://t.co/NZjB1eANeD
J_Patriot_Train @r_little_finger

@realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸 Black Rifle Coffee - made by Vets! If it's good enough for: ✔️@seanhannity ✔️@DonaldJTrumpJr… https://t.co/NZjB1eANeD

Reply Retweet Favorite

Keurig did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but this letter the company's CEO sent to employees says the tweet about its advertising on Hannity's show was unauthorized, and suggests it doesn't want to publicly take sides.

Here's part of the memo that Keurig CEO Bob Gamgort sent to company employees today regarding "Hannity" flap.
ErikWemple @ErikWemple

Here's part of the memo that Keurig CEO Bob Gamgort sent to company employees today regarding "Hannity" flap.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People Are Smashing Their Keurig Coffee Makers And Posting The Evidence In Protest

Venessa Wong is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Wong covers the food industry.

Contact Venessa Wong at venessa.wong@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With Business

Advertisement