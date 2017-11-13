The New Right Wing Coffee Is Black Rifle Coffee

The right has a new preferred coffee: Black Rifle, a military-themed brand based in Salt Lake City that says it aims to "serve as the premier coffee company to the conservative customer."

After Keurig pulled its advertising from Sean Hannity's show on Fox News over the weekend over his coverage of alleged sexual conduct by Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, members of the right in turn took a stand against the coffee company, which is known as much for its brewing machines as for its single-cup pods. Hannity supporters posted videos of people smashing Keurig machines on social media with the hashtag #BoycottKeurig.

With Keurig clearly out as the coffee industry's right wing icon, a gap was left to be filled. Enter Black Rifle Coffee, which is owned by Evan Hafer, a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan who says on his website that he started the company "to provide a high-quality, roast-to-order coffee to the pro-2A and veteran communities."

The company's tagline on Facebook is: "Because hipsters didn't invent coffee." It's clearly a dig at the strong liberal streak that defines Starbucks and many other coffee brands today.