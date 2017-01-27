Get Our News App
Business

McDonald’s Is Shrinking

For the second year in a row, the Golden Arches cut its store count — in the US, at least.

Venessa Wong
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Not only did McDonald’s have a tough time maintaining the excitement generated by the 2015 launch of all-day breakfast, it also shrank its US store count by 104 locations in 2016.

The Golden Arches ended the year with 14,155 domestic restaurants, down from 14,259 a year earlier. It’s a small change for the world’s largest burger chain, but it was the second year it closed more stores it than opened in its home country. It ended 2015 with 91 fewer US locations. The decline comes as McDonald’s reduces the number of company-owned stores in favor of franchised restaurants.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year was the fourth in a row that the number of transactions in existing stores in the US declined. The chain plans to remodel its restaurants, and add technology such as kiosks, mobile order and pay, and curbside check-in. It has also been tinkering with popular menu items, for example launching new takes on the Big Mac.

Globally, McDonald’s added 374 restaurants in 2016, for a total of 36,899.

Venessa Wong is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Wong covers the food industry.
Contact Venessa Wong at venessa.wong@buzzfeed.com.
