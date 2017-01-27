McDonald’s Is Shrinking
For the second year in a row, the Golden Arches cut its store count — in the US, at least.
Not only did McDonald’s have a tough time maintaining the excitement generated by the 2015 launch of all-day breakfast, it also shrank its US store count by 104 locations in 2016.
The Golden Arches ended the year with 14,155 domestic restaurants, down from 14,259 a year earlier. It’s a small change for the world’s largest burger chain, but it was the second year it closed more stores it than opened in its home country. It ended 2015 with 91 fewer US locations. The decline comes as McDonald’s reduces the number of company-owned stores in favor of franchised restaurants.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last year was the fourth in a row that the number of transactions in existing stores in the US declined. The chain plans to remodel its restaurants, and add technology such as kiosks, mobile order and pay, and curbside check-in. It has also been tinkering with popular menu items, for example launching new takes on the Big Mac.
Globally, McDonald’s added 374 restaurants in 2016, for a total of 36,899.
McDonald’s Closed 154 U.S. Restaurants In 2015
The All-Day Breakfast Boom At McDonald’s Is Over
- President Trump said Brexit was a "wonderful thing" at his joint press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May and announced he will travel to the UK later this year to meet the Queen.
- Vice President Mike Pence made an appearance at the anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, DC, becoming the highest-ranking elected official ever to speak at the annual rally.
- First lady Melania Trump can sue a blogger for defamation after he claimed she was a high-end escort, a Maryland judge ruled on Friday.
- Parks & Revolution: Mutinous tweets from the National Park Service have given rise to a pro-science movement in the Trump era that will manifest in marches around the country ✊🌲
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.