This New Avocado Takes Forever To Ripen And Maybe You'll Never Waste An Avocado Again

A new long-lasting avocado is launching in Costco. It's sold by the Del Rey Avocado Company and is coated with a plant-derived additive to double its shelf life. It will cost about $5 for a bag of five avocados.

The avocados are treated with a powder from Apeel Sciences that is made from lipids and glycerolipids (think: fats). The powder is mixed with water and misted onto the avocados to slow down water loss and oxidation, which leads to spoilage. While a natural, untreated avocado lasts three to four days on the shelf, or seven to 10 days in the fridge, Apeel said those coated with its additive last two to three times as long.

The rate at which an avocado ripens "is so mysterious," as Apeel CEO James Rogers described to BuzzFeed News, and it means a lot of people miss the window when it's at perfect ripeness. The company hopes its product will help cut down on food waste.

The new additive lengthens that ripe window, but warning: it also means the fruit takes at least twice as long to ripen — so if you buy an unripe one, your avocado will have to sit on the counter for a while.



Other companies have tried to come up with different solutions. In the UK, the grocery chain Tesco recently launched a new plastic packaging that extends an avocado's shelf life by two days, but it is neither recyclable or compostable.

Apeel's powder is made from fats found in the peels, seeds, and pulp of all different kinds of fruits and vegetables that often get tossed after harvest, according to the company. It is colorless, odorless, tasteless.



The label on Del Rey's new avocado will not list the coating as an ingredient, but it will bear the Apeel logo. This is the first Apeel-treated product on the market.