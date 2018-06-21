The "Just" Infinity War: An Epic Lawsuit Between Two Food Companies Called "Just" Heats Up

There's an epic legal battle going on between a bottled water brand called "Just," co-founded by multitalented person Jaden Smith, and another company also called "Just" that makes vegan versions of foods like mayonnaise, cookie dough, and eggs — and it just got even hotter.



Smith's-Just Water sued vegan-Just last summer because there can be just one Just in this world, people. And now, vegan-Just is fighting back with its own claims against Smith's-Just.



TL;DR: Smith's-Just filed a trademark application in 2012 for "Just" in relation to a wide range of food products and was granted the trademark for water in 2016. Vegan-Just, founded in 2011 originally under the name "Hampton Creek," sold a product called Just Mayo. It was a simpler time, and the two companies got in contact and each agreed to specific uses of "Just" to avoid consumer confusion.

Both claimed their companies had do-gooder intentions — Smith's-Just said its water was sustainably sourced and came in a more eco-friendly paper bottle, and vegan-Just offers alternatives to animal agriculture. But that was before the great war began and the do-gooders started to accuse one another of wrongdoing.

In 2017, Hampton Creek underwent a big rebranding as Just (and legally became Just, Inc. this year), with a redesigned website and logo. Although the two companies had agreed to peacefully co-exist, Smith's-Just felt Hampton Creek's new branding crossed the line.

"In this more recent redesign, Hampton Creek depicts JUST in capitalized, sans serif letters, even more similar to the manner in which Just Goods uses the JUST mark," Smith's-Just stated in a complaint when it sued the mayo maker for infringing on its trademark.

