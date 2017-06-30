It's July 4th Weekend. Let's Spend Seven Billion Dollars On Burgers And Beer.

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Every Independence Day weekend, Americans prepare a feast to commemorate our country, our freedom, the invention of light beer, and the gift of long summer days. But mostly, it's a feast. Americans will spend an estimated $7.1 billion on food during the holiday weekend, retailers expect.

It's "one of the biggest food holidays of the year," a Wal-Mart spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.