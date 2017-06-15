The Next Generation Of Pizza Is Descending Upon New York

When Michael Lastoria left New York City for DC to open &pizza, a Chipotle-style, fast casual pizza joint, he made a bet with himself: If the business was successful enough to open a location in New York, he'd get an "&" tattoo.
Four years later, Lastoria is making good on that bet.
Next week, &pizza plans to open its first Manhattan location, joining a small group of fast-casual pizza chains willing to try their luck in the country's most opinionated pizza market.
In May, California-based Blaze Pizza dipped its feet in New York, opening on Staten Island. Pieology, another Californian chain, recently signed leases for two locations — on in Manhattan's Greenwich Village and one in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. This month, &pizza debuts in Manhattan's Flatiron district with its 22nd store.
"When I opened up the first pizza shop, we had no idea if it was going to work," said Lastoria. The former ad man, with long, grungy hair, a coarse beard and a thick band on his ring finger, forged from a Mexican peso, would absolutely slay in Dave Grohl lookalike competition for CEOs.
In other parts of the US, the Chipotle-but-pizza concept is young and growing up fast, tapping into the lunch crowd who want to a quick, customized pie, assembled in the build-your-own manner that is all the rage in the fast-casual food business these days.
Both Blaze Pizza, who boasts LeBron James as a spokesman, and Seattle-based MOD Pizza have bloomed to roughly 200 locations. Pieology has about 135. Until now, none of them had broken into New York City, a fearsome market with punishingly high rents and no shortage of excellent pizza.
But these next-generation chains now seem willing to give it a shot — pizza delivery giants Domino's and Papa John's were able to build a presence in the city, after all.
Investors have poured millions into this promising new corner of the pizza world, but signs of trouble have also emerged. Dallas-based Pie Five saw same-store sales in the end of 2016 fall 17.4% and has recently closed 18 locations, leaving it with 86. The company also has been sued by a franchisee who claimed the company mislead them about sales and profitability.
Another problem: "They're all very similar," Lastoria said of the bigger chains in the industry, who have similar menus and aesthetics. He's trying to set &pizza apart with design-focused stores that adopt the chain's punk-inspired, black-and-white theme, and feature local food brands.
And if that doesn't work, consumers will at least notice that &pizza pizzas are oblong, which is hugely different from any New York slice.
Inside The Race To Become The Chipotle Of Pizza
Venessa Wong is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Wong covers the food industry.
Contact Venessa Wong at venessa.wong@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.