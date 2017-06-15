Sections

Business

The Next Generation Of Pizza Is Descending Upon New York

This year, three fast casual pizza chains will attempt to win customers in the country's most opinionated pizza market.

Posted on
Venessa Wong
Venessa Wong
BuzzFeed News Reporter
The distinctively oblong pies being served up by &pizza.
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed News

The distinctively oblong pies being served up by &pizza.

When Michael Lastoria left New York City for DC to open &pizza, a Chipotle-style, fast casual pizza joint, he made a bet with himself: If the business was successful enough to open a location in New York, he'd get an "&" tattoo.

Four years later, Lastoria is making good on that bet.

Next week, &pizza plans to open its first Manhattan location, joining a small group of fast-casual pizza chains willing to try their luck in the country's most opinionated pizza market.

In May, California-based Blaze Pizza dipped its feet in New York, opening on Staten Island. Pieology, another Californian chain, recently signed leases for two locations — on in Manhattan's Greenwich Village and one in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. This month, &pizza debuts in Manhattan's Flatiron district with its 22nd store.

"When I opened up the first pizza shop, we had no idea if it was going to work," said Lastoria. The former ad man, with long, grungy hair, a coarse beard and a thick band on his ring finger, forged from a Mexican peso, would absolutely slay in Dave Grohl lookalike competition for CEOs.

Michael Lastoria in the first &pizza location in New York City.
BuzzFeed News / Venessa Wong

Michael Lastoria in the first &pizza location in New York City.

In other parts of the US, the Chipotle-but-pizza concept is young and growing up fast, tapping into the lunch crowd who want to a quick, customized pie, assembled in the build-your-own manner that is all the rage in the fast-casual food business these days.

Both Blaze Pizza, who boasts LeBron James as a spokesman, and Seattle-based MOD Pizza have bloomed to roughly 200 locations. Pieology has about 135. Until now, none of them had broken into New York City, a fearsome market with punishingly high rents and no shortage of excellent pizza.

But these next-generation chains now seem willing to give it a shot — pizza delivery giants Domino's and Papa John's were able to build a presence in the city, after all.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @andpizza

An &pizza location in Georgetown.

Investors have poured millions into this promising new corner of the pizza world, but signs of trouble have also emerged. Dallas-based Pie Five saw same-store sales in the end of 2016 fall 17.4% and has recently closed 18 locations, leaving it with 86. The company also has been sued by a franchisee who claimed the company mislead them about sales and profitability.

Another problem: "They're all very similar," Lastoria said of the bigger chains in the industry, who have similar menus and aesthetics. He's trying to set &pizza apart with design-focused stores that adopt the chain's punk-inspired, black-and-white theme, and feature local food brands.

And if that doesn't work, consumers will at least notice that &pizza pizzas are oblong, which is hugely different from any New York slice.

Inside The Race To Become The Chipotle Of Pizza

Venessa Wong is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Wong covers the food industry.

Contact Venessa Wong at venessa.wong@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

