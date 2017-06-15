The Next Generation Of Pizza Is Descending Upon New York

When Michael Lastoria left New York City for DC to open &pizza, a Chipotle-style, fast casual pizza joint, he made a bet with himself: If the business was successful enough to open a location in New York, he'd get an "&" tattoo.

Four years later, Lastoria is making good on that bet.

Next week, &pizza plans to open its first Manhattan location, joining a small group of fast-casual pizza chains willing to try their luck in the country's most opinionated pizza market.

In May, California-based Blaze Pizza dipped its toes in New York, opening on Staten Island. Pieology, another Californian chain, recently signed leases for two locations — on in Manhattan's Greenwich Village and one in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. This month, &pizza debuts in Manhattan's Flatiron district with its 22nd store.

"When I opened up the first pizza shop, we had no idea if it was going to work," said Lastoria. The former ad man, with long, grungy hair, a coarse beard and a thick band on his ring finger, forged from a Mexican peso, would absolutely slay in Dave Grohl lookalike competition for CEOs.