Coke Zero Is Gone. Welcome Coke Zero Sugar

In the latest sign that sugar is the new tobacco, Coca-Cola is relaunching Coke Zero as Coke "Zero Sugar" in the US, refining its message about the zero-calorie soda.

While the brand is now "Zero Sugar," the words "zero calorie cola" also appear on the bottom of the bottle, reflecting consumers' focus shifting from cutting calories alone to reducing sugar intake.

The company said the red label will make the drink seem more like regular Coca-Cola. "It's less switching between brands, which will ultimately help us keep and attract more consumers," CEO James Quincey told investors this morning.

The company claims that it is using an "even better-tasting recipe" for the relaunched diet soda, and "optimized the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste."

It even called Zero Sugar "our best-tasting zero-sugar Coca-Cola yet” — a pretty direct insult to Diet Coke, which has been falling out of favor with consumers for many years now.

The official Coke Zero Twitter account and Instagram account have not been updated since early 2016.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar arrives late to the Unites States, where local taxes recently have been placed on soda and sugar-sweetened beverages. It is already available in Great Britain, Mexico, and more than 25 other countries, according to the company, and is doing well in those markets.

"Global volume growth for Coke Zero Sugar has stepped up over the last few years from mid-single digits [percentages] to high-single digits, and now it's running in the teens," said Quincey.

