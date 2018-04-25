Chipotle's Plan: Remind People They Love Chipotle

Chipotle, having stabilized sales following a disastrous turn in 2016, is gearing up for its next chapter under the leadership of new CEO Brian Niccol, previously chief executive at Taco Bell. His immediate mission: to "remind people why they love Chipotle."

Sales at existing Chipotle stores rose 2.2% in the first three months of the year, due mainly to a hefty 5% price hike, the company reported Wednesday. The results suggest additional overhauls will be necessary to bring customers back to the chain after a series of food safety scares drove many away, and caused some of them to switch to competitors like Chick-fil-A. Sales at the average location were still below pre-crisis levels for the same quarter in 2015. As Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung said to investors today, there's "much more work ahead."

What exactly the burrito chain has planned will not be revealed for several months, when the company will hold a special call with investors ahead of its next earnings report, Niccol said. But executives at the company offered investors some hints.

Chipotle — which has historically kept its menu and operations extremely simple — will "embrace innovation" with menu items, digital ordering, and delivery, according to Hartung.