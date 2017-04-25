Chipotle Says Its Payment System May Have Been Hacked

Chipotle may have been the target of a data breach. The company, which is just starting to recover financially from the impact of a series of food-borne illnesses linked to its restaurants, reported the issue to investors on Tuesday, saying it "detected unauthorized activity on the network that supports payment processing."



Chipotle is investigating credit card transactions made from March 24 through April 18 with cyber security firms, law enforcement, and its payment processor, and said it believes it has stopped the unauthorized activity.

The company has set up a website where it will post updates for customers. A spokesman for Chipotle declined to provide further details on the investigation.

Here is Chipotle's full statement.

