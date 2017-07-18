Chipotle Customers Have Reported Getting Sick Again

Chipotle has been hit with reports of customers getting sick in Virginia just as the company was starting to pull out of a long sales slump that began in 2015, when it was linked to a series of foodborne illness outbreaks.



The company said the latest reports this past weekend have been isolated to a single restaurant in Sterling, Virginia, and that local health department officials have been notified.

The diners' symptoms are consistent with norovirus, a highly contagious virus that is often spread by infected workers. It is the leading cause of illness and outbreaks from contaminated food, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of eight reports involving 13 ill people were made to the crowdsourced food-safety website iwaspoisoned.com, Business Insider first reported.

"My son and I both had burrito bowls and became violently ill within hours of each other. He was visiting from college. Chipotle was the only food item we both ate that day. Violent stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting. Violently ill. Same exact symptoms. Burrito bowl. Steak, rice, green peppers and onions, guacamole, cheese. Violently ill," one report stated.

Chipotle closed the Sterling restaurant on Monday and said it will reopen Tuesday. The news had sent Chipotle's stock down nearly 7% by midday Tuesday.