Amazon Prime Adds A New Benefit: Free 2-Hour Delivery From Whole Foods

Amazon and Whole Foods announced Thursday that Amazon Prime customers will be able to get free two-hour delivery of groceries and "select alcohol" from Whole Foods through Prime Now, the company's same-day delivery service. The new feature rolls out today in certain neighborhoods in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Virginia Beach and will expand across the US this year.

Prime customers who'd like their groceries more quickly can pay $7.99 on orders of $35 or more for one-hour delivery.

"This gives them a big leg up over other delivery providers that often experience a disconnect between their services and the source stores," said Andrew Park, senior director of consumer experience strategy at the tech company InMoment, in an emailed statement. "Brick-and-mortar grocery brands have attempted to launch their own delivery programs, but Prime's proven ability to execute consistently could be the tipping point to the adoption of online grocery.”