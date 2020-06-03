18 Ways That You Can Actively Support The Black Community No Matter Where You're From
Black lives matter.
Seeing individuals become victims of racial profiling, police brutality, and acts of violence in the US, it’s easy to feel helpless – particularly when you live elsewhere. Protests have broken out throughout the world, people are openly speaking out on social media about racial issues, and the petition for Justice For George Floyd alone has reached over 11 million signatures – and counting!
These are just some of the positive steps being taken in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and you can continue to show your support and solidarity no matter where in the world you live, and whatever your ethnicity. We’ve compiled a list of some of the amazing organisations, fundraisers, and social platforms that you can support and share, along with other ways you can help:
You can support each of these organisations from the UK or anywhere else in the world:
10. Pride Fund
11. Gas Mask Fund
12. Campaign Zero
Other ways you can continue to show your support:
✨ There are lots of great social pages that you can follow to increase your knowledge – e.g. @seasonedbf, @hellamelanin, cocoabutter, and galdemzine, who find a balance between spreading positivity and highlighting important race issues.
✨ Show your support and solidarity through liking, sharing, and posting information as it comes your way – you never know who might benefit from seeing it!
✨ Support black artists and creators and give them credit where it’s due – especially if you’re sharing their work as a means to get across a message that probably means a lot to them.
✨ Protest – safely – if you’re able to!
✨ And if you’re not able to then you can show your solidarity by kneeling at home and posting it on social media to spread the message.
✨ If you don’t feel informed enough to take a stance on racial issues then you can educate yourself – these books are a great place to start.